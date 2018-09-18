TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are identifying a slain man and the officer who shot him during a struggle over a gun.

Prince George’s County police released a statement Tuesday saying Cpl. Joseph Keifline is on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the Monday shooting of 23-year-old Jose Alvarez of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police say an officer tried to talk to Alvarez while responding to a report of a man stealing from a car in Temple Hills, but Alvarez ran. He was found hiding nearby and struggled with officers. Police say he pulled out a gun and one officer got a hand on the gun. Police say Alvarez fired twice and Keifline fired once, striking Alvarez, who died. The officer who grabbed the gun was injured on his hand.

