CONCORD, Mass. — An open Massachusetts congressional seat has prompted a political free-for-all of sorts, with 10 Democrats and a Republican vying for the affection of voters in Tuesday’s primary.

Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas, the widow of former U.S. Sen. Paul Tsongas, is retiring after five terms and hasn’t endorsed any potential successor.

The field reflects the ethnic and geographic diversity of the district, which stretches from the working-class mill cities of Lowell and Lawrence in the Merrimack Valley to historic Concord and the upscale suburbs west of Boston.

Making the choice even trickier for primary voters is the relative lack of disagreement among the candidates on a progressive issues including universal health care coverage, immigration protections, women’s rights, enhanced gun control and — above all — opposition to President Donald Trump.

Rick Green is the sole candidate on the GOP primary ballot.

