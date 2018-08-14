ILLINOIS

State sues Trump hotel for endangering river

The state of Illinois accused the Trump International Hotel & Tower of jeopardizing the Chicago River’s aquatic life.

The 98-story building next to the main branch of the river uses almost 20 million gallons of river water daily to cool its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, then releases millions of gallons of heated water back into the river, according to a lawsuit by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. She said the company failed to study the impact of its operations on fish populations and did not get required permits.

The Trump Organization said the decision was politically motivated.

— Bloomberg News

PUERTO RICO

All customers have power, utility says

Puerto Rico’s electric utility said it completed restoration of power to all customers on Tuesday, more than 10 months after Hurricane Maria left 1.5 million homes and businesses in the dark. In a tweet, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said it had restored power to the last customer still offline, a family in Ponce.

— Reuters

Ga. congressional candidate sentenced: A judge has ordered a Georgia congressional candidate convicted of drunken driving to spend six months in jail, which would keep him locked up through Election Day. Democrat Steven Foster was sentenced Tuesday by a Superior Court judge in Whitfield County. Foster was nominated in the May 22 primary to challenge Rep. Tom Graves (R) in the 14th District.

Court hearing sought in fatal shooting: Prosecutors are seeking a court hearing after the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Nashville Waffle House was deemed incompetent for trial. Authorities say Travis Reinking, 29, used an AR-15-style rifle in killing four people on April 22.

W.Va. justice resigns: One of the four West Virginia Supreme Court justices impeached by the GOP-controlled House of Delegates on charges of extravagant spending and other misconduct retired Tuesday, averting the prospect of sitting through a Senate trial. Tuesday was an important deadline: Any justice who left or was removed by that date would be replaced by way of a special election in November. After that, any vacancies would be filled by the governor, who is a Republican. Justice Robin Davis, who has identified herself as a Democrat, spent $500,000 in upgrades to her office alone.

Opioid suit: New York filed suit against Purdue Pharma on Tuesday, alleging that the opioid maker misled doctors and patients about the dangers of its drugs. The state now joins a growing list of states and local governments that have turned to the courts for assistance.

Fla. state House candidate withdraws: Melissa Howard, a Florida state House candidate who gained notoriety after she was caught touting a fake college diploma, dropped out Tuesday of the GOP primary election set for two weeks from now. She withdrew a day after she admitted falsely claiming to be a college graduate but vowed to stay in the race, her campaign treasurer confirmed. She told local media outlets that she made a judgment error and that she is "deeply sorry."