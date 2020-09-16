University spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger said the shooting happened inside the dorm room where the two lived. She said investigators are still trying to determine the motive and said that the other student, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized. Later in the day, the school announced that the student was out of surgery but that officials there did not yet know his condition.
Shinberger said the fact that Poplous has not been found prompted the school to cancel classes — both online and in-person at the Macomb and Moline campuses — and lock down all buildings. Also, Thompson Hall was evacuated.
