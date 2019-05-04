ILLINOIS

Governor, lawmakers agree on pot plan

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said Saturday he’s reached an agreement with key lawmakers on a plan to legalize recreational marijuana in the state starting next year.

The legislation would allow adults 21 and older to legally buy cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries. Illinois residents could possess up to about an ounce (30 grams) of marijuana, while nonresidents could possess about half an ounce (15 grams).

The measure also would automatically expunge some marijuana convictions.

If it passes, Illinois would join 10 other states, including neighboring Michigan, in legalizing recreational marijuana. While the Illinois law would take effect Jan. 1, the first licenses for Illinois growers, processors and dispensaries wouldn’t be issued until May and July 2020, the governor’s office said.

Pritzker was joined by fellow Democratic lawmakers in Chicago to announce the deal, which comes after years of discussion among state legislators.

— Associated Press

Three feared dead

in plant explosion

An explosion and fire at an Illinois silicone factory were believed to have killed three people, authorities said Saturday, as they recovered the body of one victim while suspending the search for the other two.

Crews stopped their search because of concerns about the structure’s ability, and Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said they would not resume until what remains of the plant is torn down.

The three were among nine employees who were inside AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan, about 50 miles north of Chicago, when the explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Lenzi said. Four were taken to hospitals, and two declined treatment. Authorities have not identified the employees.

Lenzi said it is unlikely the missing workers survived.

“The conditions are really rough in there,” Lenzi said. “There’s a lot of damage. There was a lot of fire throughout.”

The plant typically operates 24 hours a day, mixing chemicals and other materials to make silicone, he said.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, Lenzi said.

— Associated Press

Alabama gives honorary degree to Foster: Autherine Lucy Foster, the first African American student to attend the University of Alabama, received an honorary doctoral degree Friday from the university where her presence brought mobs of protesters in 1956. Foster, 89, received the degree during graduation ceremonies. She enrolled at the all-white university in 1956. However, she was expelled three days later after her presence brought protests and threats.

Photojournalist shot by deputy settles suit: A photojournalist shot by a sheriff's deputy while preparing to photograph a late-night traffic stop has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit against the deputy and a central Ohio county. Andrew Grimm had gone into New Carlisle in September 2017 to photograph a lightning storm and was about to photograph a traffic stop when Clark County Deputy Jacob Shaw shot him. Shaw's body camera recorded him telling Grimm, whom he knew, that he thought Grimm had a gun.

Buffett slams private-equity funds: Warren Buffett, who has long slammed the hedge fund industry for charging high fees, escalated his criticism of private-equity firms that have been raising record sums of money in recent years. "We have seen a number of proposals from private equity funds where the returns are really not calculated in a manner that I would regard as honest," Buffett said Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting. "If I were running a pension fund, I would be very careful about what was being offered to me."

— From news services