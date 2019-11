Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement Friday that the charge is “beyond extraordinary.” He says legislative leaders should continue a promised effort to tighten ethics laws even though the special investigative committee won’t proceed.

A House Republican statement from Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon said the Arroyo allegation has shaken public trust.

