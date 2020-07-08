Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other weapons charges in the March 7, 2019, shooting of Keltner while the task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant for outstanding charges.
Brown fled the hotel in Rockford, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Chicago, before eventually crashing along an interstate in central Illinois. An hours-long standoff ensued that ended with Brown’s arrest. He could face the death penalty if convicted of the most serious charges.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.