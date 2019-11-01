An Illinois appellate court last year ruled there were enough problems with the prosecution’s original case to overturn Haynes’ conviction and order a new trial.
In May, prosecutors considered retrying Haynes after the witness, now 30, recanted testimony.
Prosecutors announced in June that there would be no retrial.
