The man told firefighters who rescued him after about 11 hours in the tree that he’d climbed it Tuesday night after a dog chased him, but his knee became lodged in a fork in the tree, trapping him there.
Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour says the man’s knee was seriously injured due to a lack of circulation. KTVI-TV reports the man was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
