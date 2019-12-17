Wasmund, 49, of Chester was sentenced Monday, three months after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Jeff Spicer.

At trial, Wasmund’s attorney told jurors that Spicer ignored signs telling people to stay away from the shed.

“Those are the acts that caused his death,” Thomas Mansfield said.

Jurors heard testimony about other efforts to keep people out of the shed, including razor blades on the door.

