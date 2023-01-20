Illinois medics charged in patient's killing held for trial

Prosecutors filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after 35-year-old Earl Moore died. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow bound both for trial following Friday’s preliminary hearing.

Experts have said it’s rare for emergency medical providers to face criminal charges in a patient’s death. Illinois authorities have argued that the two defendants had the training and other knowledge to know that Moore could have been seriously injured or killed by being strapped to the stretcher while lying on his stomach.