An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it at a CVS Pharmacy, and the suspect then stabbed the officer, Brodick told reporters at the scene.
The wounded officer then shot the suspect about 1 a.m. outside the pharmacy and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois State Police, which investigates shootings by officers.
State police said Tuesday afternoon that the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times by the suspect, who the agency said was a 19-year-old man.
Police have not released the names of the suspect or the injured officer.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.