The police chef says the officer is being disciplined and declined to release his name.
Godlewski notes that the officer is apologetic and remorseful, and that he has taken full responsibility for his actions.
In October, a McHenry County Sheriff’s officer also was issued a citation for parking in a handicapped-accessible parking space.
