ILLINOIS

Boy's body buried near home; parents charged

Authorities on Wednesday dug up the body of a 5-year-old Illinois boy who was reported missing last week and charged his parents with murder and other counts.

The body, believed to be that of Andrew “AJ” Freund, was wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in a rural area of Woodstock, Crystal Lake police Chief James Black said at a news conference. Woodstock is about 50 miles northwest of Chicago and a few miles from the family’s home in Crystal Lake.

Black said investigators were led to the body after they interviewed the boy’s parents overnight and presented them with cellphone evidence.

The parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham, each face five counts of first-degree murder and other charges, including aggravated battery.

Officers removed several items from the family home Wednesday, including a shovel, mattress, paper bags and a plastic storage tub.

Authorities said the couple reported AJ missing on Thursday and told officers they had last seen him at bedtime the previous night.

On Tuesday, the department released more than 60 pages of police reports written by officers who responded to various calls about the house.

One report described the home littered with dog feces and urine, and a children’s bedroom where “the smell of feces was overwhelming.” Another report said an officer found the house to be “cluttered, dirty and in disrepair,” and without electrical power.

The heavily-redacted reports also indicate state child welfare workers were called after officers spotted a large bruise on one of the young boys living there, but that the children appeared to be “healthy and happy” and were not removed from the house.

Cunningham and Freund were in court Tuesday seeking custody of their 4-year-old son, Parker. Parker was taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Thursday after Andrew was reported missing by his parents.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Police identify driver they say hit pedestrians

A California man who authorities said drove into a crosswalk in a quiet Silicon Valley suburb on Tuesday, injuring eight people, is an Iraq War veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, his mother told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Sunnyvale Police Department said in a tweet that the suspect is Isaiah Joel Peoples, a 34-year-old resident of Sunnyvale. He was arrested Tuesday night after speeding through an intersection and crashing his Toyota Corolla into a tree. The conditions of the injured, who included a 13-year-old girl, were not immediately disclosed.

Peoples’s mother, Leevell Peoples of Sacramento, said Wednesday that she couldn’t fathom any situation in which her timid son would deliberately crash into innocent people, other than something related to the PTSD he experienced after serving as an Army sharpshooter in Iraq.

Peoples, who is an auditor for the Department of Defense in Mountain View, received inpatient treatment for PTSD in 2015.

Police officers went to Peoples’s apartment complex Wednesday. The FBI is assisting California officials in the investigation.

Leevell Peoples said her son graduated from Sacramento State University after returning from Iraq in 2007.

— Associated Press