Those who supported the repeal, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, have said the 1995 law did nothing to protect the most vulnerable young people — those living in unsafe and unstable households.
Pritzker’s signature on Friday came as the U.S. Supreme Court has given signals it intends to weaken abortion rights that have been in place since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.
Opponents of the repeal have argued that parents shouldn’t be kept in the dark about their children’s well-being, particularly when they decide to have an abortion. They’ve also tied it to larger concerns about parental rights.
CALIFORNIA
Utility fined for role in devastating wildfires
Southern California Edison faces more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties for its role in five devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018, officials announced this week.
The California Public Utilities Commission approved the settlement agreement with the utility during a meeting Thursday. The agreement includes fines and penalties relating to the Thomas, Woolsey, Rye, Meyers and Liberty fires, which collectively burned more than 380,000 acres and destroyed thousands of homes.
Investigators with CPUC’s safety enforcement division determined that SCE violated state safety regulations that govern the design, construction and maintenance of overhead electrical lines and communication facilities, which led to the ignition of the blazes.
Under the agreement, the utility’s shareholders will pay a $110 million penalty to California’s general fund and contribute $65 million toward improved safety measures.
SCE spokeswoman Gabriela Ornelas described the settlement as “fair and reasonable,” and said signing the agreement was not an admission of fault.
Two killed in Kansas fires: Two men have died from injuries suffered in wildfires that have burned hundreds of thousands of acres across Kansas this week, authorities said Friday. The wildfires erupted Wednesday in western and central Kansas, fueled by dry conditions and winds up to 90 mph.
