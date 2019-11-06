The patients in Delaware are all between the ages of 15 and 65. The average age is 28.

Vaping has become a major concern nationally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported nearly 1,900 vaping-associated lung injury cases. Thirty-seven people have died nationwide.

The CDC says most of the cases have involved THC that was obtained through the black market.

