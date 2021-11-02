The FBI in a statement confirmed that it’s possible the sightings under investigation by the agency and the Federal Aviation Administration may have been a balloon.
“The FBI has worked closely with the FAA to investigate reported jetpack sightings in the Los Angeles area, none of which have been verified. One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons,” the statement said.
The first report of a possible jetpack flier was made on Aug. 30, 2020, by an airline crew on a flight approaching Los Angeles International Airport. The second report was on Oct. 14, 2020, and the third was on July 28, 2021.