RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Immigrants have sued the U.S. government over conditions at a federal prison in California used to house immigration detainees since the Trump administration stepped up arrests on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Riverside alleges that prison conditions at a medium-security facility in Victorville, California, are too restrictive for immigrants detained while awaiting immigration court hearings.

It also alleges they’ve been deprived of religious rights by being denied access to a Bible and use of a Sikh turban.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment on pending litigation. The agency says about 700 detainees are held at the facility.

Immigration authorities began sending detainees to prisons in Oregon, Washington state and elsewhere in June to deal with overcrowding at immigration facilities.

