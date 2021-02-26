Officials are also looking at the possibility of opening additional sites in Arizona, but those plans are less advanced, according to one official.

The Del Rio tent facility is distinct from another temporary shelter the Biden administration opened this week in Carrizo Springs, Texas, where Health and Human Services is holding migrant teens who crossed the border without a parent.

President Biden has used executive authority to reverse several Trump administration border policies, but he is facing a looming crisis as more and more minors and family groups enter without authorization. The number of minors arriving without a parent has grown to more than 300 each day in recent weeks, a more than fourfold increase since last fall.

Late Thursday night, 130 adults and teens arrived in a group near Mission, Texas, according to Brian Hastings, the Border Patrol sector chief in Rio Grande Valley. “In less than a 24 hour period, this area alone saw more than 500 illegal entries,” Hastings said in a tweet.

The Trump administration used a pandemic-related public health order to rapidly send border-crossers back to Mexico, but the policy was denounced by immigrant rights groups for sending vulnerable minors to dangerous border cities. Biden ordered CBP to stop “expelling” minors, but since then, the number of teens and children arriving without parents has ballooned.

U.S. law requires CBP to deliver unaccompanied minors to HHS within 72 hours, but the volume of new arrivals has led to backups, and Homeland Security officials are scrambling to find more shelter space. Pandemic distancing protocols have reduced capacity by about 40 percent in the HHS shelter network.

HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement oversees the shelters and works to vet sponsors who can assume custody of the minor — typically a parent already living in the United States or other relative. After migrant advocacy groups criticized the Biden administration this week for opening influx facilities, HHS said it would begin paying for airfare to deliver minors to family members and sponsors who cannot afford the travel costs.

“What is happening now is there are children fleeing prosecution, fleeing threats in their own countries, traveling on their own, unaccompanied, to the border,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday. “And our focus is on approaching this from the view of humanity and from — and with safety in mind.”

Family groups pose a different challenge to the administration. The Biden administration has continued to use the Trump-era pandemic order, known as Title 42, to quickly return them to Mexico. But last month, Mexican authorities stopped taking back some family groups in the Rio Grande Valley and other sectors, citing capacity limits in its shelter system.

The Biden administration started releasing those families into the U.S. interior in late January, typically after giving them a notice to appear in court and affixing some sort of GPS monitoring device to track their whereabouts.

Democratic officials in South Texas, a region devastated by the pandemic, have urged the Biden administration to stop the releases. Earlier this month, Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano implored Biden to halt the practice in a video uploaded to YouTube.

“I am pleading and requesting with you to put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates into the city of Del Rio and surrounding areas,” Lozano said.

Internal communications among DHS officials show agency leaders scrambling to avert a humanitarian crisis.