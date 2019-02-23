NEW YORK — Driver impatience on New York City streets at times knows no limits. In one case, it meant flooring the gas pedal and nearly mowing down a group of Brooklyn schoolchildren.

A motorist stuck behind a stopped school bus earlier this week drove onto a sidewalk, startling the frightened children who scattered out of the way.

A video camera on the Brooklyn street captured the incident Thursday outside a yeshiva in the Borough Park neighborhood.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who represents Borough Park, told WABC -TV that passing the school bus could have resulted in the driver committing murder.

He says he hopes the video footage showing the car’s license plate will lead to an arrest.

