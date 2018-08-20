This Aug. 6, 2018 photo made available by the West Virginia Legislature shows members of the West Virginia House Judiciary Committee looking at a $7,500 floor map in the office of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry in Charleston, WV. The House of Delegates approved impeachment articles against justices Allen Loughry, Margaret Workman, Robin Davis and Beth Walker. Although the state Supreme Court essentially sets and controls its own budget under the state constitution, the four justices were impeached for failing to control court expenses, which included more than $1 million in combined office renovations. (Perry Bennett/ West Virginia Legislature via AP) (Associated Press)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate has passed rules addressing the impeachment trials of three state Supreme Court justices in a spending scandal.

The rules were approved Monday for the trials of Chief Justice Margaret Workman, suspended Justice Allen Loughry and Justice Beth Walker. No trial date was set. The justices won’t be required to be present at trial.

The House of Delegates approved impeachment articles Aug. 13 against the three along with Justice Robin Davis. Davis announced her retirement the following day.

Loughry faces seven articles of impeachment, Workman three and Walker one. The removal of a justice would require a two-thirds vote of the Senate.

Justice Menis Ketchum retired last month. He’s agreed to plead guilty in federal court to a charge related to personal use of a state vehicle and fuel.

