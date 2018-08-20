CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate has passed rules addressing the impeachment trials of three state Supreme Court justices in a spending scandal.
The rules were approved Monday for the trials of Chief Justice Margaret Workman, suspended Justice Allen Loughry and Justice Beth Walker. No trial date was set. The justices won’t be required to be present at trial.
The House of Delegates approved impeachment articles Aug. 13 against the three along with Justice Robin Davis. Davis announced her retirement the following day.
Loughry faces seven articles of impeachment, Workman three and Walker one. The removal of a justice would require a two-thirds vote of the Senate.
Justice Menis Ketchum retired last month. He’s agreed to plead guilty in federal court to a charge related to personal use of a state vehicle and fuel.
