But on Friday, officials said the implosion plan was back on. It was deemed safer than having workers dismantle the structure.

“Putting more people at risk, I cannot live with that and will not support that,” Cantrell said.

AD

And it will mean commerce and traffic can return to the area around the unstable building more quickly.

AD

Implosion will also bring the building down ahead of hurricane season, which begins June 1. Demolition had been expected to last until December.

Three people died in the collapse. The remains of two workers remain in the wreckage and Cantrell said returning the remains to their families remains a priority.

Explosives already have been used at the site once. Two towering, multi-ton construction cranes were toppled in controlled blasts on Oct. 21 because they were in danger of falling.

Cantrell said the decision to implode the building was made in consultation with the project owners, insurers and families of the two workers whose remains have not yet been recovered.

She said the new plan means the remains, once recovered, will be more quickly turned over to the families. Cantrell said she envisions workers beginning efforts to extract remains from the wreckage “immediately after” the controlled implosion of the building.