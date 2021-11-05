Jurkovec completed his initial pass before getting picked off on his next. But, on an interesting twist, Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong fumbled on the return and Jurkovec recovered it.
Two plays later, Jurkovec scampered in for an 8-yard TD.
In a season-opening win over Colgate, he threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards — his fifth career 300-yard game.
Last season, the 6-foot-5 Jurkovec finished with 2,558 yards passing, the most ever by a Boston College QB in his first 10 games.
BC used backup Dennis Grosel after Jurkovec got hurt before shifting to true freshman Emmett Morehead in a 21-6 loss at Syracuse.
On Tuesday, BC coach Jeff Hafley said “it could be two, but I’d like it to be one” when he spoke about which backup would play.
