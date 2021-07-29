The Alaska Earthquake Center said on its website that it was the largest quake in the United States since a 8.7-magnitude quake in the Aleutians in 1965. A year before that, the 9.2-magnitude Good Friday earthquake devastated parts of Anchorage and other Alaska communities. That quake and ensuing tsunami killed 131 people from Alaska to California.
The late-Wednesday quake produced a lot of shaking but officials said no major damage was reported after sunrise Thursday.
“We were fortunate,” said Jordan Keeler, the city administrator in Sand Point, a community of about 1,300 people about 65 miles southwest of the quake’s epicenter.
A tsunami warning for Alaska was canceled early Thursday when the biggest wave, of just over a half foot, was recorded in Old Harbor. A tsunami warning that also had been issued for Hawaii was canceled.
Several other earthquakes, some with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6, occurred in the same area within hours of the first one, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
— Associated Press
WISCONSIN
Severe weather causes widespread damage
Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin, left tens of thousands without power and triggered tornado warnings.
The severe weather stretched from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin. By 2 a.m. Thursday, the numerous tornado warnings around the state had expired.
The National Weather Service surveyed hard-hit areas in southeastern Wisconsin and confirmed it was a tornado, probably rated EF1, that caused damage around the Jefferson County community of Concord where the storm toppled farm buildings and left a path of destruction. Cows could be seen grazing among debris that landed in farm fields.
Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed a declaration imposing a state of emergency in Wisconsin. Evers’s order also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be activated to support local authorities with recovery efforts.
The Weather Service on Wednesday warned that the severe weather sweeping across Upper Midwest states could include hurricane-force winds and tornadoes and develop into a derecho — a rare type of storm that’s often described as an inland hurricane. Electricity was knocked out to about 90,000 customers across Wisconsin, according to the tracking website poweroutage.us.
— Associated Press
CENSUS BUREAU
No annual data release because of pandemic
The Census Bureau said Thursday that it will not release the annual one-year estimates from the 2020 American Community Survey, saying the impact of the coronavirus on data collection meant the estimates did not meet quality standards. Instead, the bureau will release “experimental” estimates in November.
Survey data is mainly collected by mail, with online and in-person methods to bolster response rates or collect data from group housing units such as prisons, dorms and apartment buildings, but operations were suspended or limited during much of 2020 because of the pandemic. Unlike the 2020 Census, which is releasing another round of data in August, the survey collects data monthly and was not able to postpone data collection operations to wait for peaks of the pandemic to end.
Only 71 percent of participants responded, the lowest-ever response rate for the survey. The rate was 86 percent in 2019 and 92 percent in 2018. Census Bureau officials said the nonresponse bias was too high, meaning that those who responded had “significantly different social, economic and housing characteristics from those who did not.” The nonresponse rate was highest from people with lower income and lower educational attainment and non-homeowners.
The Census Bureau plans to release the experimental estimates in November in place of the standard one-year survey. The estimates, which will have limited data and geographies, will use an alternative weighting system in hopes of compensating for the nonresponse bias. The bureau said it still tentatively plans to release its standard five-year survey data sets for 2016 through 2020 this winter.
— Brittany Renee Mayes
and Tara Bahrampour