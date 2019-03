Kazakhstan's leader

is stepping down

Kazakhstan’s president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled Central Asia’s largest country since it became an independent state with the collapse of the Soviet Union, said Tuesday that he was stepping down. Nazarbayev, 78, said he would remain head of the country’s security council.

washingtonpost.com/world

E.U. slaps Google

with $1.7 billion fine

European regulators fined Google about $1.7 billion Wednesday on charges that its advertising practices violated antitrust laws, marking the third time in as many years that E.U. watchdogs have penalized the U.S. tech giant for harming competition and consumers.

washingtonpost.com/business

Ex-president of Brazil is charged with graft

Former Brazilian president Michel Temer was arrested Thursday, less than three months after he left office, as part of a sweeping corruption investigation that has brought down dozens of Brazil’s top politicians. Prosecutors allege Temer, 78, led a sophisticated organized-crime ring that received $470 million in bribes.

washingtonpost.com/world

D.C. Council rebukes Ward 2's Evans

The D.C. Council reprimanded its longest-serving member, Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), Tuesday and announced plans to dilute the power of his committee after he used his government staff and email to solicit business from law firms that lobby the city.

washingtonpost.com/local