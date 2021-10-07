“When I was pregnant with my son I dreamt that I gave birth to like weird creatures. My worst nightmare would be to give birth to something that is half human. I’ve done it in ‘Prometheus’ and here I’m the mother of something that’s in between,” she said. “For me, films are freedom and there’s no rules and we can explore and investigate from a place of total freedom. There’s no bad. There’s no good. It’s just like ‘what are we? What is the human species and what else is there?’”