Edwards, 53, was forced into a runoff with Republican challenger Rispone, 70, who has made his allegiance to Trump a centerpiece of his campaign, after the governor failed to win a majority in Louisiana's bipartisan “jungle” primary last month.

AD

Edwards received about 47 percent of the vote in the primary, with Rispone finishing second after he edged past the third place finisher, Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham.

AD

Throughout the primary campaign, Edwards expressed confidence that he could win a majority and avoid the runoff. But on the night before the Oct. 12 primary, Trump traveled to Lake Charles, La., to campaign for Rispone and Abraham, a move that analysts said helped drive up Republican turnout.

In 2016, Trump carried Louisiana by about 20 points, and Democrats continue to lose voters and elected officials in the state’s southern marshes as well as in the rural northern and western part of the state.

AD

But Edwards, who was Louisiana’s House of Representatives minority leader before being elected governor in 2015, has remained relatively popular throughout his term and is optimistic his reelection bid can withstand the headwinds of national politics, including the ongoing drama in Washington over the impeachment inquiry.

AD

“We need to keep moving forward, and we can’t take a chance of going back,” Edwards said at a campaign event in New Orleans this week.

After he succeeded former governor Bobby Jindal (R), Edwards worked with a Republican legislature to balance the budget, imposing a sales tax increase. He also successfully fought to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, which extended coverage to nearly a half-million residents. The governor also pushed to hike teacher pay while working to drive down the state’s unemployment rate to the lowest level in more than a decade.

One of Edwards’s most high-profile accomplishments has been legislation reforming the criminal justice system in a state that had one of the nation’s highest and most racially unbalanced incarceration rates. The bipartisan legislation, which reduced sentences for some drug crimes and made it easier for some inmates to seek parole, could cut the state’s prison population by 10 percent over a decade, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

AD

AD

Though many of Edwards’s policies have been praised by Democrats, he has clashed with liberal activists and women’s rights organizations over his repeated support for antiabortion measures. Over the summer, Edwards signed a “heartbeat bill” that outlawed abortion as early as the sixth week of pregnancy, without exceptions for rape or incest.

Edwards has also tried to maintain a good relationship with Trump, who invited him to a State Dinner. Earlier in the fall, as Edwards tried to shore up support from white voters, the governor aired a television ad that included footage of him meeting with the president.

Trump, however, repeatedly railed against Edwards during the campaign, referring to him as a “radical leftist.” Trump also falsely accused Edwards of supporting gun control measures.

AD

“You’re going to fire your Democratic governor who’s done a lousy job,” Trump said at his pre-primary rally in Lake Charles.

AD

Rispone, a millionaire construction contractor from Baton Rouge, also aggressively went after Edwards’s record, sending out controversial mailers that blamed his criminal justice reforms for releasing murderers and sex offenders into the community.

Rispone campaigned as a staunch conservative who would restore “Christian values” to the state. He’s vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, threatening to step in as governor to prevent New Orleans from becoming a “sanctuary city.” New Orleans leaders have strongly denied that the city fits that label.

AD

“When I am governor, we will crack down — HARD — on every single criminal illegal and terrorist gang,” Rispone said in one newspaper ad.

Besides Trump, one of Rispone’s top surrogates was “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson.

Rispone has spent more than $12 million of his own money on his campaign, but his hard-charging campaign style alienated some Republicans, who believe he used unfair tactics against Abraham in the primary.

Rispone, for example, accused Abraham of voting at times with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D). Abraham allies were outraged, noting it’s common for some bills in Congress to pass with near-unanimous support.

AD

In the weeks leading up to the runoff, both the White House and national Republicans worked hard to unite the GOP behind Rispone, especially in the northern part of the state that Abraham represents in Congress.

AD

But there were signs that some tensions persisted.

A few days before the election, Abraham’s son-in-law contributed $5,000 to Edwards’s campaign, the News-Star newspaper in Monroe, La., reported.

Edwards, however, faced his own challenges in trying to cobble together a majority in his bid for a second term.

In his 2015 race against Republican David Vitter, who was a U.S. senator marred in scandal at the time, Edwards carried 39 of the state’s 64 parishes.

In this election, Edwards appears likely to lose considerable ground.

When his vote share from 2015 is compared to the October primary, Edwards did worse in 62 parishes. But his margins increased in populous New Orleans as well as in suburban Jefferson Parish, a reflection of the broader national urban-rural divide that is emerging in U.S. politics.

AD

AD

After his primary showing, Edwards shook up his campaign to redouble efforts to drive up turnout among African Americans, a reliably Democratic constituency. African Americans make up about a third of the state’s population, but they did not turn out in overwhelming numbers during the primary.

Black turnout did spike during the state’s week-long period of early voting leading up to the runoff, making up about 31 percent of that electorate. If those trends persist, most analysts believe Edwards will be well-positioned to win reelection.

“There are two variables in this race,” said John M. Couvillon, a Baton Rouge-based pollster. “What is the final black turnout and what percent of Ralph Abraham voters vote for Edwards this time or just stay home?”

AD

The Louisiana race follows a tight gubernatorial race in Kentucky, where Democrats ultimately scored a major victory, unseating Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, who campaigned as a staunch Trump ally. Republicans fared better in Mississippi, where Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves defeated his Democrat challenger for an open seat.

AD

The outcome of the Louisiana race will determine if Democrats have a net gain in governorships for the third consecutive year. The party picked up seven governorships last year in the 2018 midterm elections, including winning several Midwestern states that Trump carried in 2016.

Democrats also gained a governorship in 2017, when Gov. Phil Murphy (D) replaced Republican Chris Christie the same year Virginia voters elected Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to replace former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe.