The patient, David Bennett, a 57-year-old Maryland handyman, knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work, but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant and had no other option, his son told the Associated Press.
The surgery on Friday took seven hours at the Baltimore hospital. It was performed by Bartley Griffith, who had transplanted pig hearts into about 50 baboons over five years before offering the option to Bennett.
On Monday, Bennett was breathing on his own while still connected to a heart-lung machine to help his new heart. The next few weeks will be critical as Bennett recovers from the surgery and doctors carefully monitor how his heart is faring.
There’s a huge shortage of human organs donated for transplant, driving scientists to try to figure out how to use animal organs instead. Last year, there were just over 3,800 heart transplants in the United States, a record number, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the nation’s transplant system.
Past attempts at such transplants — or xenotransplantation — have failed, largely because patients’ bodies rapidly rejected the animal organ. Notably, in 1984, Baby Fae, a dying infant, lived 21 days with a baboon heart.
The difference this time: The Maryland surgeons used a heart from a pig that had undergone gene-editing to remove a sugar in its cells that is responsible for that hyper-fast organ rejection. Several biotech companies are developing pig organs for human transplant. The one used for Friday’s operation came from Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics.
The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees such experiments, allowed the surgery under what’s called a “compassionate use” emergency authorization, available when a patient with a life-threatening condition has no other options.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
Man charged over threat to kill Trump
A New York man upset with what he perceived as Donald Trump’s threats to democracy was criminally charged on Monday with threatening to kill the former president, whom he once referred to as Hitler.
Prosecutors said the defendant, Thomas Welnicki, 72, of Rockaway Beach threatened to do “everything I can” to ensure Trump’s death and once inquired about Secret Service protection for former presidents and their children.
Welnicki was accused in a criminal complaint of discussing Trump’s demise in several voluntary communications with U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service between July 2020 and December 2021, during and after Trump’s presidency.
The case was brought as Trump continues pressing false claims that widespread voting fraud caused him to lose the November 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.
“Mr. Welnicki intended no harm to anyone,” his lawyer Deirdre von Dornum, attorney-in-charge of the federal defender’s office in Brooklyn, said in an email. “He was expressing how distraught he was at what he saw as the threats to our democracy posed by former President Trump.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Vera Scanlon set bail at $50,000 and ordered Welnicki to undergo alcohol and mental health treatment and submit to GPS monitoring.
According to the criminal complaint, Welnicki told Capitol Police in July 2020 that if Trump lost the election and refused to step down, he would “acquire weapons” and “take him down.”
Welnicki allegedly later called the Secret Service around Jan. 4, 2021, threatening to kill Trump and 12 unnamed congressional supporters, and referring to a $350,000 bounty.
Prosecutors said Welnicki’s threats continued into the fall of 2021, when he likened Trump to Adolf Hitler and referred to Trump’s children.
He also allegedly told the Secret Service on Dec. 2 that “the new Civil War could break out and taking up arms against the government is justified when ballots don’t matter.”
— Reuters
CALIFORNIA
Pilot rescued moments before train hits plane
The pilot of a small plane averted death twice in a span of minutes on Sunday, first when he crash-landed onto railroad tracks, then when Los Angeles police rescued him just before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft.
Body-camera video showed the officers working furiously to disentangle the bloodied pilot from the cockpit of the crumpled Cessna 172.
“Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” someone yelled as the officers dragged the man away seconds before the Metrolink train, its horn blaring, barreled through the plane.
The single-engine plane had engine failure during takeoff from Whiteman Airport in the San Fernando Valley community of Pacoima and went down moments later, Police Capt. Christopher Zine told reporters.
The plane ended up on a rail crossing in an intersection adjacent to the airport and just blocks from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division station.
Officers arrived at the crash scene almost immediately.
The pilot was the only person onboard the plane and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
He was not identified and no other injuries were reported.
— Associated Press