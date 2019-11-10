In her book, “With All Due Respect,” Haley describes a meeting with Tillerson and Kelly, both of whom had differed with Trump on pulling out of the Paris climate accords and other decisions.

Haley writes that Tillerson and Kelly believed they were trying to “save the country,” but she remembers thinking they were only trying to impose their own beliefs.

“I was shocked,” she writes.

Haley’s book comes out Tuesday. The Associated Press purchased an early copy.

