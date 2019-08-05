Minnesota

R. Kelly charged with soliciting a 17-year-old

A Minnesota prosecutor charged singer R. Kelly on Monday with prostitution and solicitation related to an allegation that he invited a

17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is accused of soliciting the girl after meeting her at a concert in Minneapolis.

Freeman said the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and that the R&B performer gave her his signature and a phone number. When the girl called the number, she was invited to Kelly’s hotel. There she was offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance, Freeman said.

“According to Victim, the defendant was rubbing her body” and fondling himself, a criminal complaint said. “Victim stated that the defendant touched all over her body.”

The complaint said the girl attended Kelly’s concert “as a guest who did not have to pay,” and told her brother what had happened in Kelly’s hotel room.

The charges are felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison. Freeman said his office investigated after getting a tip from a Chicago tip line.

“We felt we had more than enough to charge based on her testimony and corroboration from her brother,” Freeman said. “I don’t like buying sex from minors, and I don’t think most other people do either.”

The charges are the latest legal problem for Kelly, who remains jailed in New York after pleading not guilty last week in federal court to charges that he sexually abused women and girls who attended his concerts there. He is accused of using his fame to recruit young women and girls into illegal sexual activity.

Kelly, 52, is also charged separately in Chicago with engaging in child pornography.

— Associated Press

Alaska

4 believed to be on plane in deadly crash

Four people are believed to have been aboard a plane that crashed in Alaska with no survivors.

National Transportation Safety Board Alaska chief Clint Johnson says reports indicate four people were aboard the plane when Piper PA-22 crashed Sunday outside Girdwood. Johnson says NTSB investigators were heading to the crash site with Alaska State Troopers on Monday.

Alaska State Troopers in a web posting said the crash happened near Eagle Glacier south of Anchorage. The crash was at about the 5,000-foot elevation on Goat Mountain.

Johnson says the plane crashed under unknown circumstances some time after takeoff from Girdwood.

Troopers say an Alaska National Guard helicopter responded, and the crew confirmed the crash.

—Associated Press

California

SUV going wrong way kills 4 on motorcycles

The California Highway Patrol says a woman driving the wrong way crashed her SUV head-on into two motorcycles over the weekend, killing the four people on the motorcycles.

The agency in a statement Monday said the collision happened at 2 a.m. Sunday as the two men and women on the motorcycles were traveling on Highway 65 in Tulare County in the state’s agricultural heartland.

Officer Marc McWilliams identified the SUV driver as

24-year-old Jazmin Paramo. She was charged with driving under the influence.

Paramo was flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as moderate to major.

McWilliams did not identify the victims but said they were from the city of Porterville.

It was not clear Monday morning whether Paramo had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

— Associated Press