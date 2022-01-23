Burial rites were scheduled for Friday, city officials said, while services were to be held Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora, 27, suffered a serious head wound, police said.
During a Sunday morning appearance on CNN, Mayor Eric Adams (D) stressed the urgency “to deal with the underlying issues that are impacting crime in our city and has become a stain on the inner cities across our country.”
The medical examiner ruled Rivera’s death a homicide. Mora remained in life-threatening condition, Adams said Sunday. The man who police say shot them, Lashawn J. McNeil, 47, was also critically wounded and hospitalized, authorities said. Details about what led to the deadly confrontation were still emerging.
Girl, 8, fatally hit by stray bullet in Chicago
An 8-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head and killed by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side has been identified.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Sunday as Melissa Ortega of Chicago. A police report said she was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 26-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Police said they believe he was the intended target.
The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital. The man police believe was the intended target was shot in the back and hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities did not have an update on his condition Sunday. No one was in custody Sunday in connection with the shooting.
Police Superintendent David Brown said the department “will not rest until the perpetrators” are brought to justice. The shooting happened amid a spike in homicides in Chicago.
Last year was the city’s deadliest in 25 years, with approximately 800 homicides.
Melissa was a student at Emiliano Zapata Academy in the Little Village neighborhood, according to the Chicago Teachers Union. The girl and her mother emigrated to Chicago from Mexico last year, according to family members organizing an online effort to pay for her funeral, which is expected to be held in Mexico.
Cruise ship changes course to Bahamas after arrest warrant: A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami sailed to the Bahamas instead after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit. Passengers were taken by ferry to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sunday. The suit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East under a maritime procedure that allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts. The complaint says Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for owing $4.6 million in fuel.
