Clifford Ellis, professor emeritus at Clemson University who co-wrote the book “Changing Lanes: Visions and Histories of Urban Freeways,” said that when these freeway projects went up in the ‘50s and ’60s they were often portrayed as clearing slums or blighted areas and that it was acceptable to sacrifice African American neighborhoods for what was viewed as a larger public benefit. The roads also facilitated white residents’ move into the suburbs, where they could commute into the city for jobs — often spreading pollution through African American neighborhoods as they drove.