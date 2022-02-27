Adams said the city would also lift the mask mandate on about 1 million schoolchildren in the country’s largest school system.

Adams said a decision won’t come until Friday, after a full week of classes as students return from a vacation.

Adams said if trends continue, he would also lift other measures, including proof of vaccination requirements at restaurants, bars and other indoor public places.

The governor’s move follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says most Americans can safely take a break from wearing masks, including students in schools.

The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

The new rules also apply to children 2 and older in child-care facilities.

Masks are still required in some places, including public transit, homeless shelters, jails and prisons, adult care facilities and health-care settings.

— Associated Press

Nearly half of free tests are unclaimed

Nearly half of the 500 million free coronavirus tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test.

On the first day of the White House test giveaway in January, COVIDtests.gov received more than 45 million orders. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders a day are coming in for the packages of four free rapid tests per household.

Still, the White House sees the program as a step toward a more elastic testing infrastructure that will accommodate demand surges and remain on standby when cases wane.

The White House says Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of tests, which leaves about 46 percent of the stock of tests still available to be ordered.

Testing will become more important with mask requirements now easing, some independent experts said.

Now that demand is way down, it’s unclear what will happen to the White House giveaway program. Allowing repeat orders is one possibility.

— Associated Press

Calif. infant was in stolen car: Authorities searched Sunday for a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in the Bay Area. Police said the car was taken while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries around 4 a.m. in Sunnyvale. There was no indication whether the thief or thieves knew the child was in the car, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.