Trump carried Texas, a prized Republican stronghold with 38 Electoral College votes, by 9 points in 2016. But Democrats have pointed to demographic trends as well as the fact that Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection by just over 2 points last year as evidence that the second-most-populous state could soon be in play.
On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign held a preview event in San Antonio featuring the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.
