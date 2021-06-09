“What still concerns me mightily and profoundly is that Hispanics haven’t gotten their hold on our profession,” she says in an interview ahead of the release of the documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.” “I don’t know what the hell is wrong. I don’t know what is not working right. The Black community has done incredibly, and I have nothing but the deepest admiration for the Black professional community. They’ve done it. And I think we can take some lessons from them. But where is our ‘Moonlight’? Why are we not advancing?”