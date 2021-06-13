Warner Bros., as is standard throughout the industry, didn’t release viewing data for “In the Heights” on HBO Max. The studio’s day-and-date approach, planned to last through the end of the year, has been much-debated. But previous Warner releases — particularly “Godzilla vs. Kong” (which managed a $32.2 million three-day opening in early April ) and last week’s No. 1 film, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” ( a $24 million debut ) — performed solidly while also being available in the home. The “Conjuring” sequel added $10 million in its second weekend.