“It’s what we do,” Sande Sullivan said Thursday morning as she and several colleagues worked at a pop-up supply station in the parking lot of Pinnacle Financial Partners here, equipped with work gloves, trash bags, water, wipes and crackers — but no hand sanitizer, which was sold out because of worries over the coronavirus.

The outpouring has led local officials to request that people sign up rather than just show up, in hopes of organizing the response and avoiding further injuries in areas strewn with glass and nails and threatened by toppling walls and power poles. Some health-care workers expressed concern about exposure to cancer-causing asbestos particles in blasted buildings, particularly now that protective masks are hard to come by.

By late Wednesday, more than 3,000 people in Mt. Juliet — a suburb east of Nashville — had registered to offer services through the city’s website, even as police officers cordoned off the worst-affected neighborhoods, restricting entry to immediate family members and some church groups. The volunteer response was so great that the online portal was closed.

In a mobile temporary command unit at the Valley Center parking lot here, where volunteers outnumbered victims, deputy police chief Michael Mullins said as many as 5,000 volunteers are expected to gather at the local Walmart on Friday morning to be deployed.

He said they will match needs with volunteers’ abilities and shuttle them into communities to carry out specific tasks.

Across the parking lot, the Lebanon Roughnecks, the local chapter of a national motorcycle group, was handing out soup and sandwiches and preparing for an influx of volunteer labor Friday.

“Everybody is pitching in,” said Joel Grissom, adding that they had received food donations from as far away as Canada and Washington state.

In North Nashville, a community hemmed in by the Cumberland River and interstate highway, residents came out to help neighbors lay tarps, clear debris and pass out McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches.

Many access points to the neighborhood were rendered unnavigable Wednesday by downed trees, wires and other material.

“These people have lived here for generations and generations, and you just take care of your own around here, and they know it,” said Sheena Hebron, 36, who was traversing the neighborhood with breakfast sandwiches.

As roads cleared, volunteers from across the city joined neighbors like Hebron to lend helping hands. Police cruisers passed at regular intervals, deterring looters. Utility and city public-works crews also showed up.

Neighbors steadily arrived to help resident Kenneth Owen Anderson, 66, create temporary fixes for his damaged roof, clear debris from the backyard and deliver food and water.

“Volunteers came around to help me,” said Anderson, as a young man hammered fasteners through a tarp on his roof to keep the inside of his house dry. “Guy stopped by this morning and, by the grace of God, got that tarp up, because I’m too old to be up the roof trying to do what he’s doing.”

In hard-hit Putnam County, officials asked that only first responders, electrical workers and affected residents return to the worst-hit area Thursday, now that recovery efforts are over.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said at a briefing Wednesday they had been overwhelmed with volunteers — some 2,500 in all — which backed up traffic for more than 2 miles. Donations have mounted at the Cookeville Community Center, with full tractor-trailers pulling in to unload bottled water and nonperishable foods.

“We can never voice words that show our deepest gratitude and appreciation for all the outpouring we have seen,” Porter said. “It’s been amazing — food, donation, supplies continue to poor in.”

But on Thursday, volunteers should stay home, he said. “We’ll welcome them back in the next few days.”

The resource center Hands On Nashville has been coordinating with the city for major work days on Saturday and Sunday. They won’t be able to find weekend tasks for all the 20,000 volunteers who have signed up, according to Lori Shinton, HON’s president.

“That’s a bit much,” Shinton said. But volunteers will be assigned opportunities in weeks to come.

Impromptu teams of workers have proved their mettle over the past few days. In badly damaged Donelson, they came early, dressed in brand-new work gloves and red T-shirts reflecting their church affiliation. In Five Points, they wore headlamps late into the night Wednesday as they continued the laborious process of combing through debris for personal treasures.

And at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center, where 88 people were treated and 18 hospitalized, hundreds of people have lined up to give blood since the storms hit, sometimes creating three-hour waits.

“It was my first time giving blood and that was a bit daunting,” said Ashley Lamb, whose brother is a paramedic. “But I’m O-positive, and I needed to do my part.”

People here say volunteering is in their DNA. Ten years ago, floods ripped through this part of the state, forcing 10,000 people from their homes and sending a portable classroom from the Lighthouse Christian School floating down the interstate. On Friday evening, one decade on, the school is planning to celebrate its recovery, which included volunteers joining ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” to rebuild.

Keith Singer, principal of Donelson Christian Academy, which took in water in 2010 and was pummeled again this week, said local churches immediately began offering space for temporary classrooms. He is confident donations will pour in as they did a decade ago.

“We’ve only just got through the dry-erase markers people gave us after the floods,” he said, as he comforted teachers shocked to see their shredded classrooms.

The willingness to sign up and lend a hand is even more deeply rooted in the state’s history, many say, and celebrated today on car license plates, which bear the nickname “Volunteer State.”

The people of Tennessee were quick to sign up for battle, explained Jack Neely, executive director of the nonprofit Knoxville History Project.

“In the early days, every time there was a war, there were a great many volunteers from Tennessee,” said Neely, and often little distinction between vigilantes and the military.

The phrase “Tennessee volunteers,” used by John Williams, an ancestor of playwright Tennessee, became more popular between 1811 and the 1840s as Tennesseans took up arms against the Seminole Indians, in the War of 1812 and in the Mexican-American War.

“Whether they were always on the right side or not, I can’t say,” said Neely, describing an era when whites displaced Indian tribes even as they created alliances with others.

Here in Mt. Juliet, less than 10 miles from the Hermitage, the mansion and final resting place of President Andrew Jackson, who in 1830 signed the Indian Removal Act, the past casts a pall over the moniker’s history, even as countless residents take its literal meaning to heart.

“We took the good pieces of it,” said Leigh Marie Holder, preparing to hand out a stash of emergency supplies to tornado victims and volunteers.