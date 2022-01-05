“These prizes richly reward a kind of writing that has long been under-recognized in the economy of literary prize-giving — long-form criticism, the intellectual essay, and arts writing — along with the penetrating journalism that Bob nurtured at the New York Review,” the author and foundation director Daniel Mendelsohn said in a statement.
Three winners were named in each of three categories: literary criticism, arts writing and journalism.
The recipients for the criticism prize were Los Angeles-based writer Elaine Blair, Oxford associate professor Merve Emre and the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Becca Rothfeld.
Arts writing winners were New Yorker theater critic Vinson Cunningham, New York Times critic Jason Farago and Rome-based Renaissance art critic Ingrid Rowland.
For journalism, the winners were Mexican-based writer Alma Guillermoprieto, London-based columnist Nesrine Malik and Berlin-based writer Thomas Meaney.