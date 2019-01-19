ARIZONA

Woman in care-facility birth case not in coma

A lawyer for the family of an incapacitated Arizona woman who gave birth in a long-term-care facility says she is not in a coma as previously reported.

The Arizona Republic reported that attorney John Micheaels said the 29-year-old woman has “significant intellectual disabilities” and does not speak but has some ability to move, responds to sounds and is able to make facial gestures.

A Jan. 8 statement by San Carlos Apache Tribe officials said the woman, a tribal member, gave birth while in a coma.

Phoenix police have said the woman was the victim of a sexual assault, and an investigation is underway.

— Associated Press

Princeton basketball player suspended: Officials say Devin Cannady has been suspended from the Princeton University basketball team after throwing a punch at a campus police officer and being arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store. The 22-year-old Cannady, who is Princeton's leading scorer and ranks fifth on the university's all-time scoring list, was suspended Friday.

Hotline call led to priest's arrest: Authorities say the arrest of a New Jersey priest on sexual assault charges dating back almost three decades came just two days after a call to the state's clergy abuse hotline. The state attorney general's office said the Rev. Thomas Ganley, parochial vicar at St. Philip and St. James Catholic Church in Phillipsburg, was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault. Ganley was a priest at St. Cecelia Church in Woodbridge when the assaults allegedly took place between 1990 and 1994. The alleged victim was between the ages of 14 and 17.

Couple in fatal fall at Yosemite were intoxicated: A couple who died in a fall from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park were intoxicated at the time, according to autopsy reports. Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and his wife, Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, died Oct. 25 after plunging about 800 feet from Taft Point. They were citizens of India who were living in the United States. The couple died of "multiple injuries to the head, neck, chest and abdomen, sustained [in] a fall from a mountain," the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office reported.

— From news services