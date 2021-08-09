The person who received it was in a vehicle from which someone shot the officers Saturday night during a traffic stop, and that same gun was recovered from the person by arresting officers, a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago said.
Two other people were also in the vehicle, though no charges were immediately announced. Monday’s statement from prosecutors also did not say who fired the gun at the officers.
Ella French, 29, was fatally shot Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side. Her death was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018, and she was the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years. Police said Sunday that French’s partner remained in a “hospital fighting for his life.”
— Associated Press
IOWA
Man sentenced for shooting girl at rally
A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl.
Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines near the state Capitol.
Authorities said the girls in the car and rally participants were exchanging insults when the teenagers’ car was surrounded by Trump supporters. The car backed up, hitting a pickup truck.
At that point, McKinney, an Army veteran who was wearing body armor and carrying several firearms, shot into the car, hitting a then-15-year-old girl in the leg.
McKinney, who has been in custody since his arrest, apologized to the girl and said he used poor judgment that day.
The rally was sponsored by Women for America First, the pro-Trump group that later hosted the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol insurrection.
— Associated Press