Emails released Monday showed Rochester police commanders urged city officials to hold off on publicly releasing the body camera footage because they feared violent blowback if the video came out during nationwide protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
The City Council voted Tuesday to begin an independent review of internal communications, processes and procedures that will be separate from any other investigation into Prude’s death. It will be led by New York City attorney Andrew Celli Jr. and is expected to take three months.
The release of the video has sparked daily protests in Rochester. Organizers want the officers who interacted with Prude criminally charged and for Mayor Lovely Warren to resign.
Warren on Monday fired Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, who she said initially misled her about the circumstances of Prude’s death.
