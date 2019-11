The Journal & Courier reports the judge amended that order Friday to also include the Barnetts’ adopted daughter.

Authorities say the now-divorced couple adopted the Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism in 2010, when a doctor estimated her to be 8 years old.

Before leaving for Canada in 2013, they legally changed her age to 22. Both Barnetts have been making the rounds in talk show appearances and media interviews, claiming the girl was an adult posing as a child.

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD