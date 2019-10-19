Hill disputes the claims from a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers that he inappropriately touched their backs or buttocks during a party at an Indianapolis bar celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session.

Hill has rebuffed calls from state leaders to resign. The Indiana Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether to impose a reprimand or any other sanctions on Hill’s law license, which he must have as the state’s top lawyer.

