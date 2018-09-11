VALPARAISO, Ind. — A northern Indiana coroner says a video posted on social media showing two men playing with the limp body of their friend who later died demonstrates “a blatant disregard for human life.”

Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris tells the (Northwest Indiana) Times that the man in the video was 21-year-old Kyle Kearby, who was pronounced dead Sunday in Valparaiso. Harris suspects the death was a drug overdose, but won’t know until a toxicology report comes in two weeks.

Harris says he couldn’t determine whether Kearby was alive when he was filmed slumped over as a man tied cords to his wrists before lifting his arms like a puppet.

Police confirmed Monday they had investigated the Facebook video. The Porter County Sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

