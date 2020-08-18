Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 8 with the jury pool coming from Allen County.

Oberhansley was charged in September 2014 with murder, rape and burglary in the death of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her Jeffersonville home.

AD

He was found incompetent for trial in January after evaluations by two psychologists, and he was transported to Logansport State Hospital in May after a ­two-month delay caused by coronavirus restrictions.

AD

He was set to stand trial in August 2019 with a jury drawn from central Indiana’s Hamilton County, but a mistrial was declared during the first day of testimony after a state’s witness spoke of things attorneys had agreed would not be mentioned to the jury.

Attorneys tried to select a new jury from Hamilton County, but they found that because of media coverage, many potential jurors knew details about the case.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Lawyer charged with cheating winners

A New York attorney who branded himself the “Lottery Lawyer” has been charged with swindling millions of dollars from jackpot winners in a conspiracy that federal prosecutors say involved a member of the Genovese crime family.

AD

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges the attorney, Jason “Jay” Kurland, with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say Kurland’s clients lost more than $80 million in the scheme.

AD

One of the victims won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery, authorities said, while another had hauled in a $245 million Powerball jackpot.

Prosecutors said Kurland encouraged his clients to make large investments in entities run by Christopher Chierchio, described in court papers as a soldier in the Genovese crime family, former securities broker Frank Smookler and a fourth co-conspirator named Frankie Russo.

Kurland, who also practices real estate law, was paid kickbacks for steering jackpot winners to Chierchio, Smookler and Russo, prosecutors said.

Kurland’s law firm, Rivkin Radler, said it had been “taken by complete surprise” by the charges and is cooperating with the federal investigation. The firm issued a statement saying it was “taking immediate steps to remove Mr. Kurland as a partner.”