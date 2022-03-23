Attorneys for both sides asked a federal judge on Tuesday to give them until April 21 to obtain signatures and file documents to dismiss the case after they completed the terms of a settlement agreement, The Journal Gazette reported.

Mediator Eric Chickedantz told the court that the two sides had agreed on a resolution in January. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

Brake accused a Fort Wayne officer of firing a tear gas canister that struck him in his right eye, rupturing it and leading to its surgical removal.

City officials have denied liability and said a Fort Wayne police officer did not deploy a tear gas canister at Brake’s face during the protests. They have said Brake’s injuries resulted from his own actions and that no excessive force was used.

Brake had asked for a jury trial, and was seeking an unspecified amount in damages for his injuries and attorney fees.