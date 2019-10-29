Capt. Andy Chandler says the officer approached and began questioning the man but thought his behavior was “questionable” when he didn’t respond.

Chandler says the officer opened fire when the man made quick movements and appeared to have an object.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine what that object was.

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave as part of department protocol.

