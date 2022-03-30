The woman was involved in a noninjury crash during the pursuit, which continued to the back parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department. A police spokesman told WTHR-TV that officers blocked the lot’s entrances in an attempt to stop the woman’s erratic driving.

Police said she continued driving recklessly in the parking lot, and multiple officers fired their weapons, killing her, after she rammed several police cars and nearly hit officers who tried repeatedly to box in her car.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of her relatives, the Johnson County Coroner said in a Facebook post.