Indiana pastor admits adultery; woman says she was a teen

WARSAW, Ind. — A church pastor told his Indiana congregation that he had committed adultery about 20 years ago, a disclosure that was followed moments later by a woman who stepped forward and said she was victimized by him when she was 16 years old.
The Kosciusko County prosecutor’s office is investigating, WANE-TV reported. Prosecutor Daniel Hampton didn’t immediately return a message Monday seeking comment from The Associated Press.
Pastor John Lowe II told his congregation: “I committed adultery.”
“It was nearly 20 years ago,” he said. “It continued far too long. It involved one person and there’s been no other. I have no defense. ... I sinned. I need to say that and you deserve to hear it.”
Lowe got a standing ovation. But then a woman walked up to the microphone with her story.
“It was 27 years ago, not 20. ... I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do,” she said.
She said the “lies and the manipulation have to stop.”
“I was a prisoner, and you kept me in your prison,” she said as Lowe stood near. “I’m a prisoner no longer.”
Some people then shouted questions at Lowe. He admitted having sex with the woman when she was a teenager.
“It was wrong. I can’t make it right,” Lowe said.
A few dozen people walked up to encircle and support him as another man led a prayer.
The church’s phone was unanswered Monday afternoon. The Associated Press left a voicemail message for Lowe seeking comment.
Lowe told the congregation that he was stepping down from his role as pastor.