Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A man opened fire on police inside an Indiana Walmart before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday, authorities said.
Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, Gray said.
No officers were reported to have been wounded.
At least one other person was shot and transported to a hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known, Gray said, adding that there could could be additional victims.
Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 172 miles (276 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.