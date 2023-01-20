Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person injured

Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray said police entered the building and were fired upon by a male suspect.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter around 10 p.m. at the store on South Red Bank Road in Evansville, WFIE-TV reported .

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A man opened fire on police inside an Indiana Walmart before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday, authorities said.

At least one other person was shot and transported to a hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known, Gray said, adding that there could could be additional victims.